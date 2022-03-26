IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $4.35. IRIDEX shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 19,284 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRIX. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.