iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, an increase of 249.6% from the February 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,099,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. 4,659,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,020. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

