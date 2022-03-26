iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.46 and last traded at $51.50. 182,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,307,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.
