iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 643,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after acquiring an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565,141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 49,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.