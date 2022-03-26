iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $55.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36.

