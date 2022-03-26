iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ IBTE opened at $24.63 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
