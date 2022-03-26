iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $24.63 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTE Get Rating ) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 23.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

