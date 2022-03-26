iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 78.7% in March

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of IGOV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 104,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,457. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

