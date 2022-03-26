iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 72.1% in March

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RING. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

NASDAQ:RING opened at $31.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

