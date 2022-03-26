iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19. 222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.