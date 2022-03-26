iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Shares of CMR stock opened at C$50.00 on Friday. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 1 year low of C$49.98 and a 1 year high of C$50.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.00.

