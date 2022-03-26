iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,436,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 238,488 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,226,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 210.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYM opened at $151.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $121.75 and a one year high of $151.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.