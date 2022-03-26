Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,314 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

