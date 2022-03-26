ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $10.85 on Friday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.