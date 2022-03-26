J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of J & J Snack Foods worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

