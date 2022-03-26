J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.70 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

