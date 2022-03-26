J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.64. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

