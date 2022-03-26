J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

