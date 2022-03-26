J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $50.09 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00.

