J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,355 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY opened at $111.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $112.23. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $98.30 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

