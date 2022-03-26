J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,889 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.43 and a one year high of $112.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.