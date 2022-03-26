J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,853 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SMH opened at $275.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.20 and its 200 day moving average is $280.68. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $222.82 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.