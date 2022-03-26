J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

COST stock opened at $555.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $344.10 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

