J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UNH stock opened at $513.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $360.55 and a one year high of $515.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

