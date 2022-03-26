J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roku by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU opened at $123.75 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average of $223.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.65.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.