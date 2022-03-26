J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $208.36 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.37 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

