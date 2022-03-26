J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,895 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $234.70 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.86 and its 200 day moving average is $285.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

