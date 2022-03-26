J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 19,958 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

