J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,368,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,033,000 after buying an additional 42,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $81.53 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

