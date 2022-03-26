J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,992 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

