J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,584 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 281,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $81.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.