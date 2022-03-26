J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $50.27.

