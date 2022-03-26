J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,795,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,363,000 after acquiring an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $101.64 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

