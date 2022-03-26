J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.51 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $194.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.72 and a 12-month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

