J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $62.43 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

