J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,969,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $101.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.