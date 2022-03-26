J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.13 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48.

