J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.21 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

