J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $3.23 Million in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

