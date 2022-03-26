J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $128.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

