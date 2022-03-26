J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after buying an additional 464,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

