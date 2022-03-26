J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $82.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

