J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

