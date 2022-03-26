J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,040,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $96.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

