J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $252.94 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $224.70 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

