J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

