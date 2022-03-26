J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ QYLD opened at $20.87 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.