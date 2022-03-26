J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $20.87 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

