J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,342,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $69.25 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

