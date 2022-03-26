J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,456,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $250.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.89. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.42 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

