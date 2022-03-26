J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 1.51% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000.

Shares of TPLC stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

