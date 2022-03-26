J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,711 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

